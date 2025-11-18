The Hitchhiker's Guide to the Galaxy Live London tickets

Don’t panic! The Hitchhiker's Guide to the Galaxy Live has crash landed at the Riverside Studios and there’s still time to hitch a ride with them. Grab your towel and book your official tickets today.

About The Hitchhiker's Guide to the Galaxy Live

Step into a one-of-a-kind theatrical adventure, brought to life by an award-winning creative team. This bold, immersive reimagining of Douglas Adams’ sci-fi classic blends live music, dance, comedy, and jaw-dropping stage magic for an unforgettable night out.

Your journey begins, like all the best adventures do, with a drink in hand in a peculiar pub. No sooner have you opened your packet of peanuts than you are launching into deep space alongside Arthur Dent, Zaphod Beeblebrox, Fenchurch, and Marvin the paranoid android. With just a towel and a lot of questions, you’ll dodge Earth’s destruction, uncover the secret of Life, the Universe and Everything, and even bargain with inter-dimensional mice to save the world.

Facts and critical acclaim

Over 15 million copies of The Hitchhikers Guide to the Galaxy have been sold since it was first published in 1979, and it has been translated into 35 languages. We wonder if the babel fish did the translations?

The Hitchhiker's Guide to the Galaxy Live creatives

Co-director - Simon Evans

Co-director and choreographer - Lorin Latarro

Stage Designer - Jason Ardizzone-West

Live experience experts - Georgia Clarke-Day and David Frias-Robles

The Hitchhiker's Guide to the Galaxy Live cast

The Hitchhiker's Guide to the Galaxy Live casting to be announced.