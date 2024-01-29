The Hills of California Tickets

This house. It’s called “Sea View”. It’s just I’ve looked out of every window, and you can’t. You can’t see the sea.

Blackpool, 1976. The summer is scorching, and it’s the driest that the seaside town has been in 200 years. The beaches are packed, and the hotels are heaving. Meanwhile, far away from the choc ices and donkey rides, the Webb sisters make their way through the sweltering backstreets, to their mother's run-down guest house, where she lies dying upstairs.

Continuing their collaboration after the critically acclaimed, award-winning success of The Ferryman, Jez Butterworth, renowned for his work on Jerusalem, teams up with Sam Mendes, the director of The Lehman Trilogy, to present The Hills of California in London at the Harold Pinter Theatre starting on January 27, 2024 for a limited run.

The Master Mind Behind The Show

Jez Butterworth is an exceptional storyteller with a talent for creating complex, multi-dimensional characters that resonate with audiences on a personal level. Butterworth's exploration of a wide range of themes, from the human condition and personal redemption to broader societal issues, has helped him achieve legendary status. The remarkable trio of Jerusalem, The River, and The Ferryman are a testament to his skills as one of the leading playwrights of today.

Why It’s Worth The Watch

The Hills of California sees the Webb sisters return to the family guesthouse to bid farewell to their dying mother in what promises to be another compelling and emotionally resonant Jez Butterworth masterpiece.

Be one of the first to see this brand-new production, which brings the hottest summer of your life to London for the very first time!

Director Mendes, who won an Oscar in 1999 for American Beauty, is the same mastermind behind James Bond films Skyfall and Spectre.

The Hills of California in London slated to be one of the most highly-anticipated productions of 2024.

Please Bear In Mind

There are no current age ratings of content warnings for The Hills of California, but this information will be released once it is available.

The Hills of California London Cast & Creatives

Main Cast

