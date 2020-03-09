Menu
    Offer The Great Gatsby Tickets at the Gatsby’s Mansion, London

    The Great Gatsby

    The Great Gatsby roars into the 20's in style!

    Important information

    Age restriction

    14+

    Child policy
    Children under 18 must be accompanied by an adult who is over 18.
    Running time
    2 hrs 30 mins
    Performance dates
    16 September 2021 - 30 October 2022
    Content
    Recommended for ages 14 and above.
    Special notice

    As an immersive show, and with our audience frequently in close proximity with our performers, we respectfully ask our audience to continue to wear masks, unless you are exempt.

    If you have yet to be vaccinated, we strongly encourage you to test before arriving at the venue.

    This is to keep everyone, including our staff, our performers, and our patrons safe and well at this time.

    Thank you for your co-operation

    The Great Gatsby Customer Reviews

    5 / 5 (30 customer reviews)

    Alison Baxter

    9 March 20

    Great event and superb acting! Pity more of the audience hadn’t dressed up for the occasion. We did and were rewarded by being brought into the show. We’d definitely recommend it for others.

    customer

    8 March 20

    Really enjoyed the performance, acting great, great entertainment. Great to see most made the effort to dress up. Got a bit hot in the theatre. Few more seats a. Suggestion.

    Offer The Great Gatsby Ticket Offer Details

    SEE IT IN STYLE - EXCLUSIVE PRICES AVAILABLE Valid for performances 7 April - 3 June 2022. Book by 24 April 2022.

    Next Available Performances of The Great Gatsby

    TODAY is 21st April 2022

    April 2022 May 2022 June 2022 July 2022 August 2022 September 2022 October 2022

