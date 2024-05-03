The Government Inspector Tickets

Based on the 19th century play by Nikolai Gogol, this satirical comedy exposes collective delusion and the swindlers who would exploit it. A monumental play of its time, this classic masterpiece continues to resonate. Playing for a strictly limited run, don't miss your chance to see The Government Inspector at the Marleybone Theatre. Book your tickets today!

About The Government Inspector

The play’s satirical commentary on corrupt officials and bureaucracy explores the ever increasing greed and self-delusion that comes with power.

A case of mistaken identity plays out when an arrogant and deceitful individual is wrongly believed to be a top government inspector. In order to avoid being exposed for their wrongdoings, the Governor of the town and his associates resort to any means necessary, including bribing the fraudulent individual with money, wine, and women.

Please bear in mind

This production contains brief apperances of blood and comic violence, and is recommended for ages 12+.

Fun Facts and Critical Acclaim

• Nikolai Gogol is regarded as founding Russian realism with his novel Dead Souls. His other infamous work includes "The Nose", "Viy", "The Overcoat", "Nevsky Prospekt" and "Diary of a Madman". • The Government Inspector has been adapted for film, television and opera worldwide, including the 1949 Hollywood film The Inspector General. • The UK Tour of the play was nominated for a Laurence Olivier Award in 2017 Outstanding Achievement in Affiliate Theatre.