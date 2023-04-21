Menu
    The Good Person of Szechwan Tickets at the Lyric Hammersmith, London

    The Good Person of Szechwan

    What is the cost of being good? This and more are explored in Bertolt Brecht's classic.

    Important information

    Child policy
    This production is recommended for ages 14+.
    Running time
    2 hours including an interval
    Performance dates
    15 April - 13 May 2023
    Access
    There will be an Audio Described performand on Tuesday 02 May at 7:30pm, an Open Captioned performance on Thursday 04 May at 7:30pm and a BSL performance on Tuesday 09 May at 7:30pm.

