The Glass Menagerie Tickets

Atri Banerjee delivers a moving and magical reinvention of the infamous and world-celebrated play. Book your tickets for The Glass Menagerie at the Rose Theatre Kingston today!

About The Glass Menagerie

William's play, explores the complex dynamics of family relationships, particularly the bonds of love and loyalty.

The matriarch of the family, Amanda, has grand aspirations for her family, and wishes to move them out of their shabby apartment. However, her two children, Tom and Laura, have different ways of coping with their stressful home life.

Tom copes by smoking and spending long hours at the movies, while Laura retreats into her collection of glass animals and her records. One day, Tom brings home a potential suitor for Laura, and Amanda sees this as an opportunity to change their fortunes forever.

How far will a mother go to protect her family, and does she really know best?

Fun Facts and Critical Acclaim

• Director, Atri Banerjee, won Best Director at The Stage Debut Awards in 2019. • Geraldine Somerville made her professional debut in Manchester’s Royal Exchange in the Tennessee Williams’ classic The Glass Menagerie in 1989.

Creatives of The Glass Menagerie

• Book - Tennessee Williams • Director - Atri Banerjee • Designer - Rosanna Vize • Lighting Designer - Lee Curran • Composer & Sound Designer - Giles Thomas • Movement Director - Anthony Missen • Casting Director - Helena Palmer CDG • Associate Director - Darren Sinnott • Associate Designer - Alys Whitehead • Associate Lighting Designer - Robbie Butler • Magic Consultant - Tim Sutton • Voice & Dialect Coach - Natalie Grady

Cast of The Glass Menagerie

• Amanda - Geraldine Somerville • Tom – Kasper Hilton-Hille • Jim – Zacchaeus Kayode • Laura – Natalie Kimmerling