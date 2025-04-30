Menu
Basket
Remaining time: 
    Review basket and finish

    The Gang of Three Tickets at the King's Head Theatre, London

    The Gang of Three

    Harold Wilson resigned...what happened next?

    Important information

    Running time
    TBC
    Performance dates
    30 April - 1 June 2025

    Next Available Performances of The Gang of Three

    TODAY is 22nd October 2024

    April 2025 May 2025 June 2025

    Tags:

    PlayDrama TicketsLimited Run TicketsOff West End Theatre Tickets

    We use cookies