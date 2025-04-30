The Gang of Three Tickets

Set in the 1970s, The Gang of Three delves into the tangible friendship between Roy Jenkins, Denis Healey and Tony Crosland. The complex political drama is a true story of power, democracy and bitter rivalries. Playing a strictly limited run at the King’s Head Theatre, book your tickets to this compelling drama now.

About The Gang of Three

Prime Minister, Harold Wilson sent shock throughout the government and the United Kingdom when he made the decision to resign in 1976, what followed him was a political sensation. The Gang of Three follows the feuding cabinet giants – Roy Jenkins, Denis Healey and Tony Crosland as they meet to discuss who should succeed him.

Ostensibly friends, contemporaries at Oxford and embarking on their historic quest to make the Labour party Britain’s natural party of government, The Gang of Three tells the story of how their fractured friendships and bitter rivalries came to destroy their mutual goal, instead ushering in eighteen years of Tory rule.

Facts and Critical Acclaim

Writers, Robert Khan and Tom Salinsky have written and produced several critically acclaimed shows together including Coalition, Brexit and Kingmaker.

Reviews from their previous plays include, ★★★★★ "Deliciously played… wonderful" - The Scotsman on Brexit, ★★★★★ "A winner" - Libby Purves on Impossible, ★★★★, ★★★★ "Hilarious" - The Times on Brexit, ★★★★ "Khan and Salinsky are masters of political satire" - Broadway World.

The Gang of Three Creatives