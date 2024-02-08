Menu
    The Frogs Tickets at the Kiln Theatre , London

    The Frogs

    Classic literature meets modern comedic genius in The Frogs!

    Age restriction

    Age restriction

    12+

    Child policy
    12+
    Running time
    To be confirmed.
    Performance dates
    8 February - 2 March 2024
    Access
    Captioned: 22 February 7.30pm. Audio described: 29 February 7.30pm (with touch tour at 6pm). BSL Integrated Performance: 15 February 7.30pm.

