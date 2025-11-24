The Enigmatist

Playing a strictly limited run, Erica Fee and James Seabright present David Kwong in The Enigmatists at the Wilton’s Music Hall. Book your official tickets today!

About - The Enigmatist

After the wildly successful run in New York City, Los Angeles, Washington DC, Chicago and Toronto, outstanding musician and New York Times crossword constructor David Kwong brings his captivating magic and puzzle experience to the UK for the first time, to coincide with American Thanksgiving.

Part magic show, part puzzle quest, Kwong’s blend of sleight-of-hand, wordplay and brain-twisting questions pulls you straight into the mystery.

The Enigmatist invites you to solve puzzles, find clues and gasp in amazement at the impossibilities – all before the final shocking reveal. Clues are everywhere, so keep your eyes peeled and be ready for new surprises behind every multi-layered illusion.

It's worth the applause