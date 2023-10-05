Menu
    The Empress Tickets at the Lyric Hammersmith, London

    The Empress

    From Tilbury docks to Queen Victoria's Palace, The Empress explores British Asian history.

    Important information

    Child policy
    This production is suitable for ages 11+
    Running time
    2 hours, 45 minutes (including interval)
    Performance dates
    5 October 2023 - 28 October 2023
    Content
    This production contains explicit language, depictions and description of violence and sexual advances.
    Access
    Audio Described performance 17 October 2023, 19:30. Captioned performance 20 October 2023, 19:30. Integrated BSL signed performance 27 October 2023, 19:30. BSL performance 28 October 2023, 14:30.

