Tickets for The Dry House are available now!

The Dry House brings the Irish border town of Newry to London’s Marylebone Theatre, in this touching exploration of addiction and its devastating effects. Against the backdrop of the Mourne Mountains, alcoholic Chrissy makes a solemn promise to her sister Claire - one last drink, and then she’ll go to The Dry House, but as with any addiction, the road to recovery is not a kind one. Book tickets for The Dry House today and watch to see how this journey unfolds!

About The Dry House ‍

The Dry House follows sisters Claire and Chrissy as they grapple with the weight of addiction in their family. Desperate for a way out of the cycle of despair and grief that has consumed them, they set their eyes on The Dry House - a place of healing and recovery, a lifeline, a chance to finally break free from the grip of addiction that has taken hold of their family.

But treacherous waters of recovery are treacherous, with new challenges and struggles awaiting, there are demons to be confronted. Will Chrissy find the strength to persevere?

The cast and creatives of The Dry House

The Dry House boasts an all-female cast featuring Derry Girls’ fan-favourite Kathy Kiera Clarke (The Pale Horse and Bloodlands, Tartuffe, Medea,), who plays the role of Claire. Award-winning stage and screen actress Mairead McKinley (Edge of Tomorrow, Molly’s Way) takes on the role of Claire’s sister Chrissy. Critically-acclaimed actress Carla Langley (The Ferryman, Carnival Row, The Witness for the Prosecution) is Chrissy’s daughter Heather.

The Dry House is written and directed by Eugene O’Hare, with Scenography by Niall McKeever, Lighting Design by Robbie Butler, Sound Design by Esther Kehinde Ajayi and Casting by Ginny Schiller.

The Dry House tickets are available now!

The Dry House is a story of love and loss, hope and despair, and ultimately, of the redemptive power of the human spirit after years of self-destruction. You’ll be weeping in your seat and feeling the inspiration on your way home! Book your tickets today!