    The Dry House Tickets at the Marylebone Theatre, London

    The Dry House

    The Dry House - a story of addiction, exploring the redemptive nature of the human spirit.

    Important information

    Child policy
    To be confirmed.
    Running time
    1 hour 30 minutes
    Performance dates
    31 March - 6 May 2023
    Content
    Please be aware that this production contains themes of alcohol addiction which some viewers may find triggering or upsetting.
    Access
    Relaxed performance: Wednesday 26th April, 2:30pm. Captioned performance: Friday 3rd May, 7:30pm

