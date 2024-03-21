The Dream of a Ridiculous Man London Tickets

The innovative adaptation of Fyodor Dostoyevsky’s timeless short story, The Dream of a Ridiculous Man, brings meaningful storytelling and the age-old question of what it means to dream of a better world to London’s Marylebone Theatre. The Dream of a Ridiculous Man tickets will surely delight the deep-thinker within. Book yours today!

About The Show

A man about to kill himself falls asleep and dreams of a beautiful, future earth, where people live in harmony with each other and nature. When he wakes, he has only one purpose: to persuade the world that what he has seen is possible. Will people listen? Will humanity wake up to his vision of a peaceful planet, where men and women love each other and live cooperatively with nature and animals? Or are we doomed to repeat the old, terrible cycles of war and destruction?

Why It's Worth The Watch

Based on a short story by the great nineteenth-century author Dostoyevsky, The Dream of a Ridiculous Man is a Russian Christmas Carol, relocated to modern London. Poignant but funny, a tale of wonder, full of warning, this exquisite one-person piece will leave you uplifted and full of hope for a better world.