The Deep Blue Sea London tickets

Following a critically acclaimed sold-out run at the Theatre Royal Bath, Terence Rattigan’s 1950’s study of obsession and the destructive power of love transfers to the West End. Starring Olivier winner Tamsin Greig (Friday Night Dinner) and Olivier nominee Finbar Lynch (Girl From The North Country), don’t miss your chance to see The Deep Blue Sea at The Royal Theatre Haymarket. Book your official tickets today!

About The Deep Blue Sea

When you’re stuck between the devil and the deep blue sea, the deep blue sea can sometimes look very inviting. In this powerful drama of passion versus loyalty, Hester Collyer, the daughter of a clergyman and wife of a judge is floundering in the closing stages of a hopeless affair. Freddie Page, her lover, a handsome but shallow ex-Battle of Britain pilot, is out of his depth in their relationship, overwhelmed by the strength of an emotion he is incapable of reciprocating…

It’s Made Quite the Splash!

‘A devastating revival’ Daily Mail

‘Devastatingly performed. Tamsin Greig… A seismic performance’ The Stage

‘Tamsin Greig… compelling. Finbar Lynch… superb’ Guardian

‘Tamsin Greig… mesmerising’ Daily Telegraph

Olivier Award winner Tamsin Greig has been one of the country’s best-loved stage and screen actresses in a career spanning four decades.

Director Lindsay Posner’s recent highly acclaimed productions include the West End transfer of Noises Off and A View From The Bridge starring Dominic West.

The Deep Blue Sea Cast

Tamsin Greig

Finbar Lynch

The Deep Blue Sea Creatives