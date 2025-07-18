The Daughter of Time London tickets

Adapted from Josephine Tey’s classic novel, M. Kilburg Reedy’s new play mixes together history, myth, comic disasters and irresistible romance. Playing at the Charing Cross Theatre for a strictly limited run, book your official tickets for the world premiere of T_he Daughter of Time_ today!

About The Daughter of Time

London, 1950. Inspector Alan Grant, laid up in hospital, investigates the alleged crimes of Richard III and the murder of the Princes in the Tower as a “cold case file.”

What begins as a distraction becomes an urgent mission, as Grant tangles with two scheming Shakespearean actors, a couple of opinionated nurses, his own sceptical deputy, and a lovesick young American historical researcher to solve his case. And along the way, he might just solve the mystery of his own heart.

It’s worth the applause!

Josephine Tey’s classic novel was ranked No. 1 in the British Crime Writers’ Association Top 100 Crime Novels of All Time.

Jenny Eastop is the recipient of the London Pub Theatres Standing Ovation Award for Best Director

The Daughter of Time Creatives

Author - M. Kilburg Reedy

- M. Kilburg Reedy Novelist - Josephine Tey

- Josephine Tey Director - Jenny Eastop

- Jenny Eastop Production Designer - Bob Sterrett

- Bob Sterrett Lighting Designer - Oliver McNally

- Oliver McNally Composer - Haddon Kime

- Haddon Kime Sound Designer - Andrew Johnson

- Andrew Johnson Hair, Wigs, and Makeup - Diana Estrada Hudson

- Diana Estrada Hudson Casting - Neil Rutherford

- Neil Rutherford Production Manager - James Anderton

The Daughter of Time Cast

Casting to be announced.