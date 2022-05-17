Menu
    The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time - Wycombe Tickets at the Wycombe Swan, High Wycombe

    The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time - Wycombe

    The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time comes to the Wycombe Swan for 8 performances only!

    This production is suitable for ages 11+.
    2hr 30min (inc interval)
    17 May - 21 May 2022
    There is some strong language in this production, as there is in the novel. This occurs at the very beginning of the show and infrequently at other points during the show. Please note: This production contains strobe lighting, smoke effects, high-intensity video & light effects, and loud sound effects.
    PLEASE NOTE: This production DOES NOT occur in London. Please be certain you would like to attend the production which occurs in HIGH WYCOMBE before booking. Refunds or exchanges will not be possible in the event of venue confusion.

    There will be a BSL Signed Performance on Wednesday 18 May at 7.30pm and an Audio Described performance on Saturday 21 May at 2.30pm.

