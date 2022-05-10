Menu
    The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time - Dartford Tickets at the Orchard Theatre, Dartford

    The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time comes to Dartford's Orchard Theatre for 8 performances only!

    Important information

    Child policy
    This production is suitable for ages 11+.
    Running time
    2hr 30min (inc interval)
    Performance dates
    10 May - 14 May 2022
    Content
    There is some strong language in this production, as there is in the novel. This occurs at the very beginning of the show and infrequently at other points during the show. Please note: This production contains strobe lighting, smoke effects, high-intensity video & light effects, and loud sound effects.
    Special notice

    PLEASE NOTE: This production DOES NOT occur in London. Please be certain you would like to attend the production which occurs in DARTFORD before booking. Refunds or exchanges will not be possible in the event of venue confusion.

    Access
    There will be a BSL Interpreted performance on Tuesay 10 May at 7.30pm, an Audio Descried performance on Saturday 14 May at 2.30pm (with optional pre-show talk at 1.30pm), a Relaxed Atmosphere performance on Thursday 12 May at 7.30pm and a Captioned performance on Friday 13 May at 7.30pm.

