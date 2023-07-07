Menu
Basket
Remaining time: 
    Review basket and finish

    The Crown Jewels Tickets at the Garrick Theatre, London

    The Crown Jewels

    Forget the Tower of London, The Crown Jewels in the Garrick Theatre is the one to see!

    Important information

    Child policy
    This production is recommended for ages 12+
    Running time
    2 hours including one interval.
    Performance dates
    7 July - 16 September 2023
    Special notice

    The appearance of any particular artist cannot be guaranteed.

    Access
    Captioned & BSL Performance - Tuesday 8th August 2023

    Next Available Performances of The Crown Jewels

    TODAY is 2nd April 2023

    July 2023 August 2023 September 2023

    The Crown Jewels news

    Tickets are now on sale for The Crown Jewels 31/3/2023, 9am

    Tags:

    Play

    We use cookies