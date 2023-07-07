Tickets for The Crown Jewels are now available to purchase!

Written by Simon Nye, the BAFTA-nominated creator of Men Behaving Badly, and starring a parade of kings and queens of stage and screen

The premise of The Crown Jewels

This historical heist promises to be the royal event of the year. Follow the charismatic, unpredictable, and brilliantly named Colonel Blood as he, and his gang of misfits, attempt to steal the crown jewels…in plain sight. Based on the most unbelievable royal caper in British history (which is a hotly contested title) can Blood’s band of criminals escape with the loot, or will their plans be foiled? After all Charles II can’t afford a royal reproach, and no King likes people handling their Crown Jewels…

The cast and creatives of The Crown Jewels

The Crown Jewels is directed by multi-Olivier Award winner Sean Foley (Upstart Crow, The Ladykillers) and written by BAFTA-nominated creator of The Durrells and Men Behaving Badly, Simon Nye.

Starring the Queen of the West End, Carrie Hope Fletcher (Cinderella, Les Misérables, Heathers, The Addams Family) royal jester Al Murray (Time Gentlemen Please, Live At The Apollo), with Mel Giedroyc (The Great British Bake Off, Company) Neil Morrissey (Men Behaving Badly, Line Of Duty) Joe Thomas (The Inbetweeners, Fresh Meat) Aidan McArdle (Jane Eyre, Mr Selfridge) and Tanvi Virmani (The Tempest, Life of Pi)

