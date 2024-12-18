Tom Fletcher's The Creakers London tickets

Based on the best-selling children's book by McFly’s Tom Fletcher, discover the hidden world of The Creakers in this magical musical adventure! Playing at the Southbank Centre for a strictly limited Christmas season, book your official The Creakers tickets today!

What is Tom Fletcher's The Creakers about?

When all the parents in the world disappear, most kids think this is amazing! They can finally run wild and eat candy for breakfast, lunch, and dinner. But Lucy Dungston wants to get her mum back.

With a town full of children running wild, our reluctant hero and some unlikely friends begin to solve the mystery of a lifetime in a topsy-turvy, back-to-front and inside-out new world underneath her bed… the world of the Creakers!

Facts and critical acclaim

Tom Fletcher’s books have been translated into 41 languages. To date he has sold over 6 million copies in the UK alone, and 10 million globally.

, beat The Beatles to become the ‘youngest band to have a debut album go straight to number one’ Tom Jackson Greaves is the recipient of the Broadway World Best Choreography Award.

Tom Fletcher's The Creakers creatives

Music & Lyrics - Tom Fletcher

Book - Miranda Larson

Director & Choreographer - Tom Jackson Greaves

Tom Fletcher's The Creakers cast

Tom Fletcher's The Creakers casting to be announced