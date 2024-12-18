Menu
    Tom Fletcher's The Creakers Tickets at the Queen Elizabeth Hall, Southbank Centre, London

    Tom Fletcher's The Creakers

    Expect surprises, silliness, scares and rocking new songs in this magical musical!

    Important information

    Child policy
    This production is recommended for ages 6+
    Running time
    2hrs 20mins (inc. interval)
    Performance dates
    18 December 2024 - 5 January 2025
    Content
    Contains some scenes that young viewers may find scary
    Access
    Audio Described Performance: Saturday 28 December 2024 at 6pm. Captioned Performance: Saturday 21 December 2024 at 6pm. Signed Performance: Monday 23 December 2024 at 6pm.

