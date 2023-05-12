Tickets for The Comedy of Errors are available now!

Before The Parent Trap, there was The Comedy of Errors, Shakespeare’s outrageously witty comedy that doubles all of the stakes and drama. The Comedy of Errors is one of Shakespeare’s earliest works and is centred around a story of misplaced identities that brims with slapstick gimmicks, as a set of long-lost siblings come face to face in a chaotic reunion. The Globe Theatre is descending into an uproar this summer, join the fun and book your tickets for The Comedy of Errors today!

About The Comedy of Errors

Seeing isn’t always believing…

Two sets of twins are separated at birth during a shipwreck and one ends up with the other, but who could predict that they would be given the same names and live in rival cities? Set within the ancient Greek city of Ephesus, The Comedy of Errors focuses on Antipholus of Syracuse and his servant Dromio of Syracuse on their trip to Ephesus, in search of the long-lost brothers.

When the four brothers inadvertently cross paths after twenty years apart, what sets in motion is a series of bizarre and thrilling incidents based on mixed-up identities, as this play hurtles towards an epic finale.

The creatives of The Comedy of Errors

The Comedy of Errors is written by William Shakespeare and is directed by Globe Associate Artistic Director Sean Holmes (The Tempest, A Midsummer Night’s Dream).

Prior to this, Holmes was the Artistic Director of the Lyric Hammersmith. His other works include Henry VI and Richard III ( co-directed with Ilinca Radulian), The Seagull, Terror, Shopping and Fucking, Bugsy Malone and many more!

Casting for The Comedy of Errors is yet to be announced.

The Comedy of Errors tickets are available now!

Join this hysterical and turbulent reunion and see the absurd difficulties of mistaken identities in Shakespeare’s magnificent play. Book The Comedy of Errors tickets today!