    The Comedy of Errors Tickets at the Shakespeare's Globe, London

    The Comedy of Errors

    The Comedy of Errors at The Globe Theatre is a chaotic tale of misplaced identities!

    Important information

    Child policy
    Running time
    To be confirmed.
    Performance dates
    12 May - 29 July 2023.
    Content
    The play contains themes of misogyny, racism and offensive language.
    Special notice

    PLEASE NOTE: This is a roofless (open air) theatre. Performances go ahead in all conditions so dress for the weather!

    Access
    Captioned Performances Sunday 5th March 1:00 PM and Friday 14th April 7:30 PM. Audio Described Performances Sunday 19th March 1:00 PM and Wednesday 12th April 2:00 PM. Relaxed Performances Sunday 19th March 6:30 PM and Wednesday 5th April 2:00 PM. Signed Performances Friday 14th April 7:30 PM.

    Next Available Performances of The Comedy of Errors

    TODAY is 7th February 2023

    May 2023 June 2023 July 2023

    Tags:

    PlayShakespeareOff West End TheatreRoyal Shakespeare Company

