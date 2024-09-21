The Cabinet Minister London tickets
Adapted by, and starring, Olivier Award-winner Nancy Carroll. Arthur Wing Pinero’s breathless farce The Cabinet Minister returns to London for a strictly limited 8-week run at the Menier Chocolate Factory. Book your official tickets today!
What is The Cabinet Minister about?
There’s nothing right honourable about MP Sir Julian Twombley. His wife, Lady Katherine, and son, Brook, have run up massive debts and now his political reputation is in the balance. The House of Commons is far from a safe space for him and the newspapers are sniffing blood. Can he save face and hang on to his sanity?
Facts and critical acclaim
- The Cabinet Minister was first performed over 130 years ago.
- Over the course of his lifetime, playwright Arthur Wing Piner, had 57 of his works performed in London.
- Nancy Carroll won Best Actress at the Olivier awards for her performance in After The Dance, where she played opposite Benedict Cumberbatch.
The Cabinet Minister cast
- Valentine White - George Blagden
- Lady Katherine Twombley - Nancy Carroll
- Brook Twombley - Joe Edgar
- Miss Fanny Lacklustre - Phoebe Fildes
- Imogen Twombley - Rosalind Ford
- Keith, Lord Drumdurris - Dom Hodson
- Lady Macphail - Dillie Keane
- RT. Hon Sir Julian Twombley - Nicholas Rowe
- Mr Bernard Lacklustre/Mr Melting - Laurence Ubong Williams
- Lady Effie Vibart - Romaya Weaver
- Sir Colin Macphail of Ballocheevin - Matthew Woodyatt
The Cabinet Minister creatives
- Director - Paul Foster
- Set & Costume Designer - Janet Bird
- Sound Designer - George Dennis
- Composer & Musical Supervisor - Sarah Travis
- Movement - Joanna Goodwin