The Cabinet Minister London tickets

Adapted by, and starring, Olivier Award-winner Nancy Carroll. Arthur Wing Pinero’s breathless farce The Cabinet Minister returns to London for a strictly limited 8-week run at the Menier Chocolate Factory. Book your official tickets today!

What is The Cabinet Minister about?

There’s nothing right honourable about MP Sir Julian Twombley. His wife, Lady Katherine, and son, Brook, have run up massive debts and now his political reputation is in the balance. The House of Commons is far from a safe space for him and the newspapers are sniffing blood. Can he save face and hang on to his sanity?

Facts and critical acclaim

The Cabinet Minister was first performed over 130 years ago.

Over the course of his lifetime, playwright Arthur Wing Piner, had 57 of his works performed in London.

Nancy Carroll won Best Actress at the Olivier awards for her performance in After The Dance, where she played opposite Benedict Cumberbatch.

The Cabinet Minister cast

Valentine White - George Blagden

Lady Katherine Twombley - Nancy Carroll

Brook Twombley - Joe Edgar

Miss Fanny Lacklustre - Phoebe Fildes

Imogen Twombley - Rosalind Ford

Keith, Lord Drumdurris - Dom Hodson

Lady Macphail - Dillie Keane

RT. Hon Sir Julian Twombley - Nicholas Rowe

Mr Bernard Lacklustre/Mr Melting - Laurence Ubong Williams

Lady Effie Vibart - Romaya Weaver

Sir Colin Macphail of Ballocheevin - Matthew Woodyatt

The Cabinet Minister creatives