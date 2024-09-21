Menu
Basket
Remaining time: 
    Review basket and finish

    The Cabinet Minister Tickets at the Menier Chocolate Factory, London

    The Cabinet Minister

    The classic farce returns to London!

    Important information

    Running time
    TBC
    Performance dates
    21 September - 16 November 2024

    Next Available Performances of The Cabinet Minister

    TODAY is 26th July 2024

    September 2024 October 2024 November 2024

    Tags:

    PlayComedy TicketsLimited Run TicketsOff West End Theatre Tickets

    We use cookies