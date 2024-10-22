The Buddha of Suburbia Tickets

Based on the award-winning novel by **Hanif Kureishi**, this irresistible and heart-breaking show will be at the Barbican Theatre this winter for a limited run.

About The Buddha of Suburbia

In 1970s Britain, amidst high inflation, unemployment, food shortages, and strikes, 17-year-old Karim's life is set to undergo a significant transformation. Despite the challenges and the tough winter, the show chronicles Karim's journey as he seeks enlightenment, or at the very least, a new life in Beckenham.

Facts and Critical Acclaim

Author, Hanif Kureishi won a CBE for his services to literature.

The Buddha of Suburbia won the Whitbread Award for the best first novel.

Amongst, a hugely successful theatrical career, **Emma Rice** won an award for Outstanding Contribution to British Theatre at the 2019 UK Theatre Awards.

##

Creatives:

**

Writer** - Hanif Kureishi

**

Director/Co-Adaptor** - Emma Rice

**

Set Designer** - Rachana Jadhav

**

Costume Designer** - Vicki Mortimer

**

Sound and Video Designer** - Simon Baker