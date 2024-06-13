The Bounds London tickets

A darkly comedic tale of national divides, The Bounds transports you back to 1553 and to the true Golden Age of English football. Playing at the Royal Court Theatre for a strictly limited run, don’t miss your chance to this historical new play before the final whistle blows. Book your tickets today.

What is The Bounds about?

It’s the Allen Valley Whitsun Game, and men will die today.

This is the big game, and it’s been raging for hours. Percy and Rowan are out in the middle of nowhere, miles from the action, when a stranger joins them, a stranger with tidings that will blow their world apart.

Time passes. Night falls. The great chain of being collapses. And they’re losing the bloody football. It’s the end of the world as they know it.

Facts and critical acclaim

Playwright, Stewart Pringle is the recipient of the Papatango New Writing Prize. His award-winning work, Trestle, was hailed ‘Funny, adorable, elegaic’ by The Stage and ‘Wittily and cleverly written, its series of short scenes telling a story of some depth and meaning’ by WhatsOnStage

is the recipient of the Papatango New Writing Prize. His award-winning work, Trestle, was hailed ‘Funny, adorable, elegaic’ by The Stage and ‘Wittily and cleverly written, its series of short scenes telling a story of some depth and meaning’ by WhatsOnStage Jack McNamara’s acclaimed production of The Fishermen won a Stage Award for Outstanding Performances and a Black British Theatre Award, and his work with the radical Belgian artist Thibault Delferiere won a MESS award at BE Festival.

Please bear in mind

This production is recommended for ages 16+.

The Bounds creatives

Playwright - Stewart Pringle

Director - Jack McNamara

Further creatives to be announced.

The Bounds cast

Casting to be announced.