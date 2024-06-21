The Beckett Trilogy London tickets

Following their sold-out, critically acclaimed 2022 production How It Is (Part 2), Gare St Lazare Ireland return to The Coronet Theatre with their acclaimed The Beckett Trilogy. Playing for a strictly limited run, don’t miss your chance to see “The unparalleled Beckett champions,” book you tickets today!

What is The Beckett Trilogy about?

First performed in 2001, The Beckett Trilogy is a refined and elegant piece that makes Beckett accessible to all. Highlighting the humour and humanity in his writing, Gare St Lazare Ireland combine three novels, Molloy, Malone Dies & The Unnamable, dubbed the “Important work” by the author, in a production establishing them as the leading exponents of Beckett’s work.

In Molloy a man recounts his effort to visit his aging mother. En route he is arrested for indecently resting and encounters an old woman and her dog with dire consequences. Molloy is one of Beckett’s most poignant characters whose view of society, and the world, is as funny as it is true.

Malone Dies begins with the narrator Malone on his deathbed, telling himself stories as he bides his time. He finally hits on a character, McMann, whose story involving an asylum, a lunatic nurse and an Easter Sunday outing to the islands, resulting in a bloodbath worthy of a Tarantino movie.

The Unnamable dispenses with story entirely as the nameless narrator tries to make sense of his existence. Beckett’s beautiful investigation of inner turmoil is intensely unforgettable.. The novel ends with Beckett’s famous lines, “I can’t go on, I must go on, I’ll go on.”

Facts and critical acclaim

Gare St Lazare Ireland were dubbed “The unparalleled Beckett champions…” by The New York Times

The company have performed Beckett in 83 cities in 21 countries on 5 continents and have toured to over 60 theatres in Ireland.

The Beckett Trilogy creatives

By: Samuel Beckett

Director and Designer: Judy Hegarty Lovett

Lighting designer: Simon Bennison

Producer: Maura O’Keeffe

The Beckett Trilogy cast

Conor Lovett