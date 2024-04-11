The Ballad of Hattie and James London Tickets

An epic, life-spanning tale of friendship, music, and the moments that change you forever.

At St Pancras International, a woman sits at the piano and begins to play. The music captivates commuters, tourists and, following a viral clip, people around the world. Behind the music is the incredible story of a lifelong duet – the ballad of Hattie and James.

About The Show

Throughout their lives, Hattie and James find themselves inextricably linked, for better or worse, and cannot help but replay the experiences that have shaped them.

An impassioned story from Samuel Adamson (Wife) that asks who gets to have their voice heard, and can you ever settle the score?

The Ballad of Hattie and James Creatives

Playwright - Samuel Adamson Director - Richard Twyman