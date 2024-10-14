Tattooer Tickets

A new play inspired by the art form behind Irezumi tattoos, and adapted from the short story by Jun’ichirō Tanizaki. Tattooer is an educational and insightful exploration of the art of Irezumi tattoos, presented through a remarkable story. Guaranteed to leave a mark, book your tickets now.

About Tattooer

Seikichi is a young tattoo artist and former Ukiyo-e artist of high repute. His longtime wish is to “carve his soul into the skin of a beautiful woman” but he has been unable to find a willing partner. The story begins when Seikichi finally meets his ideal canvas...

Facts and critical acclaim