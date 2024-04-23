Tomato London Tickets

You say ‘tomato’ I say a playful, provocative and experimental exploration of gender issues. Following a hugely successful run at the Edinburgh Fringe Festival, Chou Kuan-Jou presents Tomato, an exploration into sexuality, feminism and gender. Playing for a strictly limited run as part of The Coronet Theatre’s Taiwan Festival, don’t miss your chance to see Chou Kuan-Jou’s thrilling experimental production. Book your tickets now.

What is Tomato about?

Lust and desire take centre stage in a canny, capricious combination of live performance and live-camera documentation. This enticingly tasty work is an absurdly funny expression of Chou’s ongoing interest in gender issues from a feminist perspective. Here, private manifestations of sexuality receive a rib-ticklingly public spin. Ideal for anyone curious about seriously tongue-in cheek, cross-art form exploration.

Facts and critical acclaim