Nathan Ellis’ introspective play Super High Resolution is coming to the Soho Theatre in London for a strictly limited run. Dive into an exploration of the tribulations and limitations of working within the NHS - tickets for this modern masterpiece are available to book now!

The story of Super High Resolution

‘I like being a doctor but I’m slowly growing to hate the sight of sick people.’

An ambitious and strong-willed doctor, Anna is determined to save lives and help those around her. However, as life around her progresses, it seems that only her inner world and personal life regress. When a patient runs out on her, and her personal life spirals further and further into a void of darkness, she becomes unsure of whether or not she can continue.

Nathan Ellis’ Super High Resolution is an innovative glimpse into the struggles that doctors face in NHS, with an analysis of human capabilities when caring for others, the limits a person can be pushed to, and the detrimental effects that this can cause on well-being.

The cast and creatives of Super High Resolution

Jasmine Blackborow leads the cast of Super High Resolution as Anna, with Hayley Carmichael playing Janet, Catherine Cusack playing Meredith, LJ Johnson playing the role of Sammy, Lewis Shepherd as David and Leah Whitaker as Becca.

Written by Nathan Ellis, Super High Resolution is directed by Blanche McIntyre, with set and costume design by Andrew D Edwards, lighting design by Prema Mehta, and sound design by Gregory Clarke. Nadine Rennie acts as Casting Director, with Ingrid MacKinnon as intimacy co-ordinator and Eve Allin as associate producer.

