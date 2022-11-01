Menu
Basket
Remaining time: 
    Review basket and finish

    Super High Resolution Tickets at the Soho Theatre, London

    Super High Resolution

    Super High Resolution at Soho Theatre - exploring the limitations of working in the NHS.

    Important information

    Child policy
    This production is recommended for ages 16+
    Running time
    To be confirmed.
    Performance dates
    27 October – 3 December 2022
    Access
    Audio described by Miranda Yates: Tue 22 Nov, 7.30pm, touch tour 6.15pm. Performance captioned by Alex Romeo Wed 23 Nov, 7.30pm

    Next Available Performances of Super High Resolution

    TODAY is 1st November 2022

    November 2022 December 2022

    Tags:

    PlayDramaContemporaryLimited RunOff West End Theatre

    We use cookies