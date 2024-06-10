Strategic Love Play Tickets

Swipe right on this hilarious new play by **Miriam Battye**, coming to the Soho Theatre for a limited run this summer. Experience the trials and tribulations of modern romance and book your tickets now for this razor-wit comedic play.

About Strategic Love Play

After swiping right, they’re now meeting up for the first time. Facing each other. As if that’s a normal thing to do.

But she’s being uncomfortable, and he’s a total bore. The vibe is horrific and the banter is even worse. But something is keeping them in their seats. Something is making them stay.

With a sharp and incisive wit, Miriam Battye's new play delves deep into the complexities of modern romance.

