Strategic Love Play Tickets
Swipe right on this hilarious new play by **Miriam Battye**, coming to the Soho Theatre for a limited run this summer. Experience the trials and tribulations of modern romance and book your tickets now for this razor-wit comedic play.
About Strategic Love Play
After swiping right, they’re now meeting up for the first time. Facing each other. As if that’s a normal thing to do.
But she’s being uncomfortable, and he’s a total bore. The vibe is horrific and the banter is even worse. But something is keeping them in their seats. Something is making them stay.
With a sharp and incisive wit, Miriam Battye's new play delves deep into the complexities of modern romance.
Facts and Critical Acclaim
- Writer Miriam Battye won the 2020 Pinter Commission.
- Strategic Love play won a Fringe First Award for outstanding new writing.
- Director, **Katie Posner** won a UK Theatre Award nomination as Best Director