Stiff Upper Lip Tickets

P.G Wodehouse’s most fascinating and hilarious characters, Jeeves and Wooster are brought to life in Tethered Wits’ new adaptation of the infamous comical duo. Tickets for Jeeves & Wooster in Stiff Upper Lip, at St Paul’s Church are available now.

About Stiff Upper Lip

Enter the world of Bertie Wooster, a wealthy man who often finds himself in unexpected situations. From unfortunate love affairs to funny mishaps, his life is full of eccentric aunts, peculiar friends, and unforgettable characters. Featuring live jazz music, from our ensemble of actor-musicians - a jolly good time awaits you!

Critical Acclaim and Fun Facts

• Producer of Tethered Wits, Gabriella won Best Production at the Scottish Theatre Awards at Edinburgh Fringe 2022 • Author, P.G. Wodehouse, had the Bollinger Everyman Wodehouse Prize named in honour of his literary career.

Please bear in mind

This production is recommended for ages 7+