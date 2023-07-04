Menu
    Steel Magnolias - Dartford Tickets at the Orchard Theatre, Dartford

    Steel Magnolias - Dartford

    Witness the epic story of six steel magnolias in this heartfelt and hilarious musical!

    Important information

    Child policy
    To be confirmed.
    Running time
    To be confirmed.
    Performance dates
    4 - 8 July 2023
    Special notice

    PLEASE BE AWARE: This production takes place in Dartford at the Orchard Theatre. This is not a London production of Steel Magnolias. Please be certain you wish to attend the show in Dartford before purchase, as no refunds or exchanges will be permitted due to venue confusion.

    Next Available Performances of Steel Magnolias - Dartford

    July 2023

