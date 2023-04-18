Tickets for Steel Magnolias Cardiff are now available!

Robert Harling originally wrote the comedy-drama Steel Magnolias from a place of grief and yearning. The play is a powerful ode to his late sister and is a celebration of women everywhere, in the belief that female figures are delicate, like magnolias and are also as tough as steel. The heartfelt and hilariously true-to-life narrative of Steel Magnolias captured hearts worldwide and inspired the smash-hit 80’s film of the same name, which starred the likes of Julia Roberts and Dolly Parton. This iconic and profound representation of female unity will have your tears rolling and your heart thumping. Book your tickets for Steel Magnolias at the New Theatre in Cardiff today!

The story of Steel Magnolias

Take a trip to small-town Louisiana, where Truvvy runs the best beauty parlour around - you better believe that all of the ladies have a standing appointment! When six women come together at the parlour, a powerful connection is formed, a bond stronger than nail glue, and more beautiful than any hair style. Soon, they discover that they can conquer anything.

The women show their resilience in the face of love, loss and life, as they balance children, marriage, work and tragedies. Their is refuge in their solace, joy in their gossip and a safe-haven in the walls of the salon. This heart-warming comedy proves that one trip to the beauty salon may just change your life.

Steel Magnolias the movie

Steel Magnolias the film took the 80’s by storm for its comedic and emotive representation of female friendship. The film grossed $96.8 million at the box office, in comparison to a budget of $15 million. It later went on to have its own pilot sitcom on television and the main cast were nominated for multiple awards, with Julia Roberts winning an Academy Award for Best Supporting Acctress in a Motion Picture. The film is as delightful as its female ensemble, with incredibly witty one-liners leading to a heart-breaking finale.

The cast and creatives of Steel Magnolias

Steel Magnolias features a star-studded lineup, the cast includes scottish actress Laura Main (Call the Midwife), Caroline Harker (Middlemarch, A Touch of Frost) and Elizabeth Ayodele (The Playboy Of The West Indies, Small Island) with further casting to be announced.

Steel Magnolias is written by Robert Harling (Steel Magnolias, Soapdish, The First Wives Club, The Evening Star, Laws of Attraction). Further creatives information for Steel Magnolias is yet to be announced.

Steel Magnolias tickets are available now!

They’re endearing, inspiring and these six steel magnolias have got a story to tell. Book your tickets for Steel Magnolias at the New Theatre in Cardiff today!