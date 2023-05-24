Tickets for Idiots Assemble: Spitting Image the Musical are available now!

The world premiere of IDIOTS ASSEMBLE: Spitting Image The Musical is finally here, and it promises to be an absolute riot. Love them or hate them, the Spitting Image puppets are truly the spitting image of their real-life counterparts! With a plot that's even more improbable than the last year of British politics, this show is sure to have you on the edge of your seat.

As civilisation teeters on the brink of disaster, who better to save the day than our favorite world-famous celebrities in puppet form? Join them as they are thrown together in a wild and desperate bid to save Great Britain. Book your tickets for Spitting Image at London's Pheonix Theatre today!

About Idiots Assemble: Spitting Image the Musical

IDIOTS ASSEMBLE: Spitting Image The Musical is a show that will leave you wondering if you've accidentally stumbled into an alternate dimension.

Join Tom Cruise as he takes on the seemingly impossible task of saving the country at the behest of King Charles. Meanwhile, Greta Thunberg and Stormzy will serenade you with a duet that will make you question everything you thought you knew about musical theatre.

But wait, there's more! Watch in awe as Putin and Xi, the ultimate power duo, watch from their premium seats in the stalls. Are they just out for a night on the town, or do they have more sinister intentions? Only time will tell! Oh, and be warned, - this show is not for the faint of heart. It contains jokes that are extremely naughty.

About Spitting Image

Spitting Image is a satirical TV show that features puppet caricatures of famous politicians and celebrities. It first aired in the 1980s and was recently revived in 2020. The show is known for its irreverent and often crude humour and is not afraid to take aim at anyone, regardless of their status or reputation. The puppet versions of famous figures are often exaggerated and grotesque, adding to the overall comedic effect. With sketches featuring everyone from Donald Trump to Greta Thunberg, Spitting Image is a hilarious and often outrageous take on current events and popular culture.

The creators of IDIOTS ASSEMBLE: Spitting Image The Musical

The show is written by Al Murray and Matt Forde and is directed by Birmingham Rep's Artistic Director, double Olivier Award winner, Sean Foley.

Al Murray is a comedian and writer, best known for his character, The Pub Landlord. Matt Forde is a political comedian, writer, and presenter, who has worked on numerous TV and radio shows, whilst Sean Foley is an accomplished director, known for his work in The Play What I Wrote and Jeeves and Wooster in Perfect Nonsense.

