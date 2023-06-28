Tickets for Song From Far Away starring Will Young are available now!

Following tremendous critical acclaim at HOME Manchester, Song From Far Away starring Will Young is set for a limited London run at the Hampstead Theatre. An ode to families and relationships, this stunning production is directed by Olivier Award-winning Simon Stephens and Mark Eitzel. Book your tickets today!

About Song From Far Away

“It was then that I decided to write you these letters.”

The hauntingly beautiful tale of "Song From Far Away" serves as both a touching narrative and a heartfelt message to those left behind. On a chilly winter's day in bustling New York City, Willem's phone rings with a beckoning call to return to his homeland of Amsterdam - a place of fractured familial ties and strained connections. While grappling with his own inner demons and a reluctance to confront the unknown that awaits him, Willem finds solace in reaching out to the brother he lost.

Will Young in Song From Far Away

Starring multi-award-winning singer/songwriter and actor Will Young, this powerful show is his first live theatre role in a decade. Will Young is a British singer-songwriter and actor who rose to fame after winning the first season of the talent competition show, Pop Idol, in 2002. His debut single, "Evergreen," became the fastest-selling debut single in UK chart history and went on to become one of the best-selling singles of the 2000s. Young has since released several multi-platinum albums and singles and has also acted in television and theatre productions - his theatre credits include The Vortex, Cabaret and The Grand Hotel. Young is an advocate for LGBT rights and mental health awareness.

The creatives of Song From Far Away

Hampstead Theatre welcomes the return of Simon Stephens, the renowned playwright behind the smash hit The Curious Incident of The Dog in the Night-Time. Joining Stephens is co-writer Mark Eitzel and the acclaimed Manchester-based director Kirk Jameson, who will be making his Hampstead Theatre debut.

The play is co-produced by Thomas Hopkins and Guy Chapman, along with HOME, a leading arts venue in Manchester.

A Song From Away tickets are available now!

This captivating and emotionally charged production that explores themes of grief, loss, and redemption is sure to be a standout production of the year, don’t miss out on the chance to see Will Young in the leading role, book your tickets now!