Something Rhymes with Purple on stage at London's Fortune Theatre!

Gyles Brandreth and Susie Dent invite you to improve your vocabulary and discover language's hidden origins in this fantastic live show at London's Fortune Theatre.

Based on the award-winning podcast of the same name, the pair bring their contagious love of language and its nuances to the stage, along with popular podcast segments such as Gyles' poetry and 'Susie's Trio'. Join your genial hosts for an evening of linguistic exploration, uncovering the quirky origins of well-known sayings, unusual words, and busting commonly held language myths.

Each recorded show will focus on a different theme so that no two shows are the same and will make up special live episodes of the podcast.

Something Rhymes with Purple tickets are on sale now!

Gyles Brandreth and Susie Dent began co-hosting the Something Rhymes With Purple podcast in April 2019. It later went on to win the gold prize at the British Podcast Awards for Best Entertainment in 2020. With over 200 episodes under its belt and many rave reviews, the podcast’s latest stage show adaptation is sure to be a roaring success.

So, what are you waiting for? Uncover the hidden roots of language, improve your vocabulary, and push your knowledge to the limit with two of Britain's wittiest wordsmiths. Book your Something Rhymes with Purple tickets early to guarantee your seats!

'Very much in the vein of QI, blending fascinating facts and wacky anecdotes' Metro (on the podcast)