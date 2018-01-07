Slava’s Snowshow London tickets
Slava’s Snowshow, which recently marked its 30 year-anniversary, makes its highly anticipated return to the UK after a seven-year break. Playing at the Harold Pinter Theatre for a strictly limited Christmas season, experience the magic and mayhem of Slava’s Snowshow. Book your official tickets today!
What is Slava’s Snowshow about?
A shark swimming in a misty sea. An emotional goodbye to a coat hanger. A huge snowstorm. Immerse yourself in the whimsical world of Slava’s Snowshow, a spellbinding spectacle where laughter and wonder collide.
Reviving the art of clowning, and drawing in those who’ve turned away from the circus tents of old, Slava’s Snowshow is a cavalcade of chaos and charm. Leave the everyday behind and indulge in pure, unadulterated delight.
Facts and critical acclaim
- Slava’s Snowshow has earned more than 20 international awards, including an Olivier Award for Best Entertainment, a Drama Desk Award, and a Tony Award nomination.
- The show has toured extensively, with over 12,000 performances in more than 225 cities and 40 countries worldwide since its inception in 1993.
- 'Unmissable - a classic show of rare theatrical beauty’ The Times, ‘Simply thrilling. An unforgettable comedy masterpiece’ The Independent