Slava’s Snowshow London tickets

Slava’s Snowshow, which recently marked its 30 year-anniversary, makes its highly anticipated return to the UK after a seven-year break. Playing at the Harold Pinter Theatre for a strictly limited Christmas season, experience the magic and mayhem of Slava’s Snowshow. Book your official tickets today!

What is Slava’s Snowshow about?

A shark swimming in a misty sea. An emotional goodbye to a coat hanger. A huge snowstorm. Immerse yourself in the whimsical world of Slava’s Snowshow, a spellbinding spectacle where laughter and wonder collide.

Reviving the art of clowning, and drawing in those who’ve turned away from the circus tents of old, Slava’s Snowshow is a cavalcade of chaos and charm. Leave the everyday behind and indulge in pure, unadulterated delight.

Facts and critical acclaim