    Slava's SnowShow Tickets at the Harold Pinter Theatre, London

    Slava's SnowShow

    Experience the magic of Christmas with Slava's Snowshow!

    Important information

    This production is recommended for ages 8+, children under 3 will not be admitted.
    1hr 30mins (no interval)
    Performance dates
    8 December 2024 - 12 January 2025
    Recommended for ages 8 and above.

    Slava's SnowShow Customer Reviews

    4 / 5 (20 customer reviews)

    Marion Berli

    7 January 18

    Fantastic! I loved it! This was a great experience although there are quite a few interactive show like this one but this was great for children too!

    Heather Alblas

    3 January 18

    We saw the show 2 years ago and were disappointed that it was now shorter and some scenes not as funny. The 'balance' scene went too quickly this time and so the suspense was not so great. The 'phone' scene was less lovey dovey and not as funny as before. However, it still is an amazing interactive show and I overhead a boy behind us telling his parents it was the best show he had ever been to.

    Slava's SnowShow news

    Festive Family Shows in London 24/11/2017, 3.58pm
    Choosing A Christmas Show For This Holiday Season 20/9/2015, 12.18pm

