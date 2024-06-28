Skeleton Crew London tickets

The Tony Award-winning hit transfers to the Donmar Warehouse for its UK premiere! Playing for a strictly limited run, don’t miss your chance to see the critically acclaimed play. Book your tickets now.

What is Skeleton Crew about?

‘I’m not asking you to make up happy endings. All I’m asking is that you tell ‘em they can’t write us off. You got to fight for us.’

The human effects of the global financial crisis are masterfully told in this ‘warm-blooded, astute, and deeply moral’ play. A tight-knit group of workers face crushing economic reality, when one of Detroit’s last surviving car factories is threatened with closure. Torn between loyalty to each other and their own self-interest, can they hang on to their dreams, to their ambitions, to hope?

Facts and critical acclaim

The Broadway production received four Tony nominations, including Best Play, and took home the award for Best Performance by an Actress in a Featured Role.

‘An impassioned dispatch from an eroding working class. Timely and political and, best of all, brimming with emotion.’ – Hollywood Reporter

**‘**A very fine new play… warm-blooded, astute, deeply moral’ – New York Times Critic Pick

Please bear in mind

This production is recommended for ages 16+.

Skeleton Crew creatives

Writer – Dominique Morisseau

Director – Matthew Xia

Skeleton Crew cast

Casting to be announced.