Sit or Kneel London tickets

Praise be! After a sold-out, critically acclaimed Fringe run, Sit or Kneel is back. Playing a strictly limited run at The Other Palace, book your official tickets today!

About Sit or Kneel

A darkly funny, sharply observed play about identity, expectation, and quietly falling apart. Margot is twenty-something, accidentally ordained, and leading a parish she doesn’t quite understand. Oh, and she’s also quickly unravelling behind the scenes/pulpit.

Set in a nosy British village of casseroles and quiet judgement, this witty coming-of-age story explores gender, grief, and the strange performance of everyday life. Warm, bold, and bitingly real - it’s a must-see for fans of smart, heartfelt theatre.

It’s worth the applause!

⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐ “Whatever ‘it’ is – Nation-Dixon has it” -

⭐⭐⭐⭐ “Witty, cerebral and smart… Nation-Dixon is just excellent” - The Scotsman

⭐⭐⭐⭐ “One can’t help but think that this is the start of something quite big…” – FIRST NIGHT

Please bear in mind

This production contains references to sexual assault, suicide and eating disorders.

Sit or Kneel cast

Margot - Mimi Nation-Dixon

Sit or Kneel creatives