Dickie Beau returns to Hampstead Theatre with his critically acclaimed new show, Showmanism. Paying for a strictly limited run, book your official tickets for Beau’s ‘astonishing’ (Guardian) new work today!

About Showmanism

Showmanism is a kaleidoscopic journey through theatre and its history as seen through the lens of Dickie Beau’s celebrated, unique lip-sync mix-tape medium.

Spend an evening in the company of stage and screen legends - Ian McKellen, Peter Sellars, Fiona Shaw and many more - as you have never seen, or heard, them before. Channelling a compelling collection of voices, Dickie traces a path through the world of performance in all its permutations, from Greek theatre to nightclub drag queens, from politics to puppetry.

An audiovisual love letter to performance that talks to us about art, about the world, and about being human.

'Beau is one of our great living artists … A work of genius’ WhatsOnStage

'I’ve never seen – or perhaps heard is the more appropriate verb here – anything like this show' The Telegraph

'The art of acting brilliantly dissected… This is a show with as much substance as style' The Times

‘An astonishment' The Guardian

Showmanism creatives