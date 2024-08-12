Shifters Tickets
*Shifters*, a captivating new play by award-winning playwright **Benedict Lombe** comes to The Duke of York Theatre for a limited run. This bittersweet romance delves into past lives, the influence of memories, and the intricacies of human relationships. Experience this beautiful and unpredictable love story on stage and book your tickets today!
About Shifters
Dre and Des.
Young. Gifted. Black.
He stayed. She left.
Shifters follows Des and Dre as they are reunited years after their separation. However, things have changed since they were last together, with new secrets and old scars. Their time together is limited, as Des is set to leave once more. Memories of their past collide with their present, leading them to question whether destiny has brought them back together for a reason. They are forced to consider whether timing is everything. The intoxicating play is mixed with hilarious comedy to create a fierce and exhilarating romance.
Facts and Critical Acclaim
- Benedict Lombe, won the Susan Smith Blackburn Prize for Lava, and became one of the first writers to win the award for a debut play.
- **Lynette Lindon** won Best Director at the 2022 Evening Standard Theatre Awards.
Shifters Creatives
**Writer** - Benedict Lombe
**Director** - Lynette Lindon
Shifters Cast
**Heather Agyepong**
**Tosin Cole**