Experience two timeless classics in one incredible mystery! This Christmas, Dickens meets Doyle in this clever fusion of comedy and drama that is sure to be a crowd-pleaser. Walk the streets of Victorian London and see if Sherlock can overcome his own demons to crack the case this Christmas.

About A Sherlock Carol

Three long Christmases have passed since the events of Reichenbach Falls. Sherlock strolls the streets of Victorian London, with little desire for minced pies or solving crimes, until he is encountered by a grown Tim Cratchit, who believes that Ebenezer Scrooge has been met with foul play.

Something about the death doesn’t quite add up, a missing diamond, a threatening letter - but Sherlock is on the case! On this dark and ominous Christmas Eve, the night is heavy with spirits from the past, present and future, but can Sherlock overcome his own ghosts in order to solve the case?

The cast of A Sherlock Carol

Ben Caplan (Call the Midwife) stars as Sherlock Holmes, with Kammy Darweish (Life of Pi) as Ebenezer Scrooge, Rosie Armstrong plays the countess and others, with Richard James as Doctor Watson and others, Gemmie Laurie as Emma Wiggins and others and Damian Lynch as Doctor Cratchit and others.

The Creatives of A Sherlock Carol

Mark Shanahan writes and directs A Sherlock Carol, with scenic design by Anna Louizos, costume design by Linda Cho, lighting design by Rui Rita, and composition and sound design by John Gromada.

Set just a stone's throw away from 221B Baker Street itself, watch in wonder as the worlds of Doyles and Dickens collide in this soon-to-be holiday classic.