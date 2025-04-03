Shanghai Dolls Tickets

Amy Ng’s latest play makes it’s debut at the Kiln Theatre for a strictly limited run. Offering audiences a compelling exploration of friendship, corruption, and the intricate ways in which the personal becomes political, this thought-provoking production takes viewers on a journey from the intimate setting of an audition room to a political revolution. As the narrative unfolds, it challenges perceptions and invites reflection on the power dynamics that shape our world. Don’t miss the opportunity to experience this riveting and captivating play that promises to leave audiences both moved and inspired. Book your tickets now.

About Shanghai Dolls

The show is based on a true story about a cultural martyr and a cultural oppressor, with two penniless actresses meeting in Shanghai at auditions for Ibsen’s A Doll’s House, set against political upheaval in China. One will go on to become China’s first female director, the other, the architect of the Cultural Revolution.

Facts and Critical Acclaim

Amy Ng was shortlisted for the prestigious Women’s Playwriting Prize for her play, Girl, Disappeared.

Katie Posner received a UK Theatre Award nomination for Best Director for her production of My Mother Said I Never Should.

Shanghai Dolls Creatives