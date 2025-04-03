Menu
Basket
Remaining time: 
    Review basket and finish

    Shanghai Dolls Tickets at the Kiln Theatre , London

    Shanghai Dolls

    Amy Ng’s newest play is a compelling exploration of the personal and political.

    Important information

    Child policy
    This production is recommended for ages 14+
    Running time
    To be confirmed
    Performance dates
    3 April - 10 May 2025

    Next Available Performances of Shanghai Dolls

    TODAY is 26th November 2024

    April 2025 May 2025

    Tags:

    PlayDrama TicketsContemporary TicketsLimited Run Tickets

    We use cookies