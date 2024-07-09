ShakeItUp London tickets

We can promise you, you’ve never seen a Shakespeare like this before (because it doesn’t actually exist yet!) Shake it Up Shakespeare will be causing havoc at The Other Palace, as they create a new masterpiece to add to the bards impressive portfolio live on stage each night. This completely improvised comedy (or History, or Tragedy) will be playing at The Other Palace for a strictly limited five-day run. Book your tickets now!

What is ShakeItUp about?

It’s about anything you want it to be, it’s completely improvised each night (and matinee)! Shakespeare hasn’t written anything new for an age, so Shake it Up Shakespeare thought they would help him out of his writers’ block (the 82nd play is notoriously the hardest to pen) and give him a hand. Using audience suggestions and the performers overactive imaginations, a brand-new Shakespeare play is created live on stage each night.

Complete with live music, songs and plenty of laughs, the quick-witted company weave together the themes (mainly misidentify), characters (mainly twins) and language of Shakespeare, to create an unforgettable evening that the Bard himself would have been proud to put his name to (...probably!).

Facts and critical acclaim

Shake it Up Shakespeare has received as many 5-star reviews as the main man himself! West End Best Friend calls the production "Brilliantly bonkers...one of the best improvised shows out there!" with London Theatre Reviews agreeing, branding it "Quick witted, inexhaustible and absolutely hysterical."

The company take the bard behind bars, working with inmates at Pentonville Prison to help build their mental health, teamwork and confidence.

They have creating bard based bedlam for the past six years! Each show is named by the audience, past titles include; The Assassin of the Vatican, The Jester of Southend-On-Sea and The Tragedy of Olivia of Staines.

Please bear in mind

This production is recommended for ages 12+

ShakeItUp cast

James Alston

Abigail Clay

Fred Di Rosa

James Dart

Abby Forman

Rebecca Gibbs

Olivia Gibbs-Fairley

Madeline Hatt

Ed Kaye

Silvia Manazzone

Caleb Mitchell

Joe Prestwich

Dexter Southern

Rose Trustman

ShakeItUp creatives

Artistic Director: James Dart**

Assistant Director**: Joe Prestwich**

Music Director**: Ed Kaye**

Marketing & Social Media**: James Alston**

Costume and design**: Silvia Manazzone