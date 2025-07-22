Sense and Sensibility Tickets

The year 2025 marks the 250th anniversary of Jane Austen, and what better way to honor her legacy than by immersing yourself in one of her greatest novels?

About Sense and Sensibility

The Dashwood sisters take very different approaches to love. Elinor is guided by sense, while Marianne is driven by sensibility. Unimpressed by the attentions of an older suitor, Marianne finds herself irresistibly drawn to a charming young hero.

Facts and Critical Acclaim