The year 2025 marks the 250th anniversary of Jane Austen, and what better way to honor her legacy than by immersing yourself in one of her greatest novels?
About Sense and Sensibility
The Dashwood sisters take very different approaches to love. Elinor is guided by sense, while Marianne is driven by sensibility. Unimpressed by the attentions of an older suitor, Marianne finds herself irresistibly drawn to a charming young hero.
Facts and Critical Acclaim
- When Sense and Sensibility was first published in 1811, Jane Austen’s name didn’t appear on the book. Instead, it was credited to “A Lady.”
- The novel has been adapted many times, with the most famous being the 1995 film starring Emma Thompson, Kate Winslet, and Alan Rickman.
- Some scholars believe the novel was inspired by Austen’s own life, particularly her close relationship with her sister, Cassandra, and their romantic struggles.