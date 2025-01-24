Second Best London tickets

Asa Butterfield makes his stage debut in the world premiere of Second Best. Adapted from David Foenkino’s bittersweet comedy about the boy who wasn’t chosen, don’t miss your chance to see this spellbinding new show. Book your official tickets today!

About Second Best

A magical imagining of the fate of a fictional boy whose life is shaped forever when he loses out on the role of Harry Potter.

At ten years old, Martin Hill was on the brink of stardom, down to the final two contenders for the lead role in the biggest franchise in the world. Now an adult, Martin is about to embark on the ultimate adventure – fatherhood. But he still feels like the boy who lives with rejection.

As Martin navigates this whirlwind of emotions, he is pulled back to that pivotal moment in his past as he struggles to move beyond imagining what his life might have been.

Second Best is a playful yet poignant new comedy about fate, near-misses and the winding paths life takes. It explores the ache of almost touching greatness and the humour and hope that come when dreams remain just out of reach. A story about the tender moments that shape us, Second Best is for anyone who has ever wondered about the road not taken, and whether the other life would have been as glittering as it looks.

Second Best is a Winner!

Asa Butterfield may be new to the stage, but he’s been starring in Hollywood blockbusters since he was 10 years old! He has received nominations for three British Independent Film Awards, two Critics' Choice Awards, two Saturn Awards, and three Young Artist Awards. And took home the Young Hollywood Award for Breakthrough Performance in Martin Scorsese's Hugo.

Hugo. Author David Foenkinos’ works have been translated into 40 languages.

Second Best Cast

Martin Hill - Asa Butterfield

Further casting to be announced.