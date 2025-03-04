Seagulls London tickets

Playing a strictly limited run at the Kiln Theatre, Dipo Baruwa-Etti and Taio Lawson bring Chekhov’s classic comedy-drama to a new generation. Book your official tickets to this sharp and contemporary Black British retelling today!

Seagulls

Chekov’s classic comedy reimagined. Konstantin is keen to prove his worth as a writer, while Irina, once a celebrated actress, struggles to revive her fading career. At a performance of his latest play, Konstantin’s reunion with his mother reignites old wounds, forcing emotions long buried to the surface. Can they overcome their past traumas and the heat of new conflicts to rebuild their relationship?

Behind The Curtain

Dipo Baruwa-Etti and Taio Lawson reimagine Chekhov’s timeless comedy-drama, offering a fresh, sharp, and contemporary Black British perspective for a new generation.

Baruwa-Etti is a playwright, screenwriter, and director. His playwriting credits include The Sun, the Moon, and the Stars, An Unfinished Man, Half-Empty Glasses and The Clinic. He has been shortlisted for the Evening Standard, George Devine, JMK, and Alfred Fagon Awards, and serves on the board of Shakespeare’s Globe.

Lawson is the Genesis Fellow and Associate Director at the Young Vic. He has also held the role of Associate Director at Kiln Theatre and served as the RTYDS Resident Director at Sheffield Theatres. As a director, he works across both theatre and installation projects.

Worth The Applause

The Seagull by Anton Chekhov, which Seagulls is based on, is a poignant slice-of-life drama set in the Russian countryside at the close of the 19th century.

The characters in The Seagull are discontented with their lives—some yearn for love, others for success, and some for artistic brilliance. Yet, none seem to find true happiness.

Chekhov’s plays are often considered character-driven rather than plot-driven, focusing on creating a distinct mood.

While some critics interpret The Seagull as a tragedy about perpetually dissatisfied individuals, others view it as a darkly humorous satire that highlights the absurdity of human nature.

Please Bear In Mind

Please note, this production contains descriptions of violence and natural death of an animal as well as themes of racism, misogyny, ageism, mental health and suicide. This production is recommended for ages 14+

Seagulls Cast

Seagulls casting to be announced.

Seagulls Creatives

Co-Writer and Co-Director – Dipo Baruwa-Etti

Co-Writer and Co-Director – Taio Lawson