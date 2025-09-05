Seagull: True Story London tickets

Following a hugely successful Off-Broadway run at La Mama, Seagull: True Story transfers to the Marylebone Theatre for its UK premiere. Playing a strictly limited season, book your official tickets now!

About Seagull: True Story

Inspired by true events, this bold and playful theatrical experience follows Kon, a visionary Russian director whose daring reimagining of The Seagull is censored in the wake of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. Stripped of his artistic voice and facing the collapse of his career, he escapes to New York in search of creative freedom.

Caught between the weight of his homeland and the illusion of American liberty, Kon embarks on a journey of self-reinvention—navigating love, betrayal, and the blurred lines between truth and propaganda. The Seagull becomes more than a play; it’s a battleground for identity, art, and the courage it takes to speak freely.

“It’s Chekhov with teeth, for anyone who believes theatre should still matter” - Stage and Cinema

“Comedic mayhem that makes the audience roar” - Stage and Cinema

Alexander Molochnikov won the 2025 BAFTA Student Awards Special Jury Prize for his short film, Extremist

Seagull: True Story creatives