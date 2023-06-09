Tickets for School Girls; or, The African Mean Girls Play are available now!

With gossip galore and a storyline that’ll have you hooked from the onset, the highly-anticipated School Girls; or, The African Mean Girls Play is bringing its own burn book to the West End. Step into the world of Paulina and her clique as the fight for the Miss Ghana title ensues! Book your tickets today and join the drama at the Lyric Hammersmith, London!

About School Girls; or, The African Mean Girls Play

The heart-warming and hilarious comedy School Girls; or, The African Mean Girls Play explores the universally shared challenges faced by teenage girls across the globe. Journey back in time to 1986, to the prestigious Aburi Girls Boarding School in Ghana, where Queen Bee Paulina and her clique eagerly await the arrival of a Miss Ghana pageant recruiter.

But when a new, stunning and undeniably talented transfer student named Ericka starts school, the status quo and the title of Miss Ghana become more and more elusive. As power dynamics shift and secrets are revealed, the stakes raise, leaving everyone wondering - who will come out on top, and more importantly..at what cost?

The cast and creatives of School Girls; or, The African Mean Girls Play

The UK premiere of School Girls; or, The African Mean Girls Play boasts an impressive cast of gifted actors. The role of Queen Bee Paulina will be played by Ama Owusu, who is joined by Gabrielle Brooks, Abigail Adetola Adeyemi, Seraphina Beh, Nicole-Leigh Draper and Christina Modestou. The production is written by Jocelyn Bioh and directed by Lotte Wakeham, with set design by Frankie Bradshaw, costume design by Natalie Pryce, lighting design by Nic Farman, sound design by Max Perryment and music by Ben and Max Ringham.

School Girls; or, The African Mean Girls Play tickets are available now!

Who will take the crown and who will fall from the top of the social ladder? This must-see production promises to be a hit with audiences of all ages! Book your tickets today!