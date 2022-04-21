World premiere of Scandaltown, tickets available now!

Scandaltown comes to London’s Lyric Hammersmith for an extremely limited world premiere run this spring. You won’t want to miss your chance to catch Mike Bartlett’s new show a troubled comedy for troubled times. Book your Scandaltown tickets now to secure your seats.

What is Scandaltown about?

Miss Phoebe Virtue is a noble woman and the heroine of our story. When she receives troublesome news on Instagram regarding her twin brother Jack she must take action. She must see if the rumours are true, if Jack is putting his reputation at risk in London Town she must visit herself, and investigate…

'Dear Miss Tweetwell, the ladder is where I live. For at the top lies reputation and wealth and at the bottom: ignominy and squalor.'

Set in our contemporary post-pandemic capital, full of illicit sex, political hypocrisy and the machinations of a fame-hungry elite this new play is the world premiere of a troublesome comedy for the new restoration of the theatres.

Scandaltown cast and creatives

Casting for Scandaltown will be announced in due course.

Scandaltown is a new play from award-winning playwright Mike Bartlett. His numerous works include Love, Love, Love, Vassa, King Charles III and the Olivier award wining Cock. The show is directed by Lyric Hammersmith’s Artistic Director Rachel O’Riordan.

Tickets for Scandaltown on sale now!

You won’t want to miss the world premiere of this intriguing new play. Be sure to secure your tickets for the limited world premiere run of Scandaltown at London’s Lyric Hammersmith.