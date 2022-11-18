Tickets for Sarah are available now!

Based on Scott McClanahan’s novel The Sarah Book and artfully adapted for the stage by Oliver Reese, the intimate and tender production Sarah offers audiences a glimpse into the world of modern middle America. It is the end of a marriage and the beginning of life on the edge for the protagonist Scott, with flairs of intricate humour throughout his journey. To see this adaptation of Scott McClanahan’s The Sarah Book burst to life on stage, book tickets for Sarah today!

The story of Sarah

Scott lives the ultimate boy-next-door, picture postcard life. Nothing is too great, but nothing is too bad either. His days are spent as a literature teacher at a trade school, and each night he returns home to his wife and their two children. So it goes on and on. Scott lives life abiding by his values, always trying to do what's right, but when it comes to the American Dream, what exactly defines right? In this innovative and powerful one-man show, with autobiographical influences weaved within, McClanahan presents a man living in a world that is crumbling before him - but will he make it to the other side?

The cast and creatives of Sarah

Stage superstar Jonathan Slinger stars in the production Sarah. Slinger is an English actor who has extensive theatre credits to his name. His credits include The Duchess of Malfi at the National Theatre; Power at the National Theatre; Uncle Vanya at the Young Vic; The Gods Weep at the Hampstead Theatre and many more. He has worked extensively with the Royal Shakespeare Company.

Sarah is adapted and directed for the stage by Berliner Ensemble Artistic Director Oliver Reese. Anda Winters acts as Artistic Director.

Sarah tickets are available now

To see this stage adaptation of Scott McClanahan’s modern masterpiece Sarah, book tickets for Sarah today!