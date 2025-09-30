Salome London tickets
Gesher Theater, in co-production with the Theatre Royal Haymarket, present Oscar Wilde’s Salome. Playing a strictly limited run, book your official tickets to the London transfer of this ‘sensual and captivating’ (Walla) play today.
About Salome
Set in the first century AD, the story of Salome - a name that still captivates audiences today—unfolds in a world of political tension, forbidden desire, and chilling ambition. As the daughter of Herodias, Salome plays a pivotal role in one of the most dramatic biblical episodes: at her mother’s urging, she demands the head of John the Baptist on a silver platter, following a mesmerizing dance before King Herod Antipas and his court. This powerful moment has inspired countless interpretations in literature, art, and music, cementing Salome’s legacy as a symbol of seduction, rebellion, and mystery. Join us for a gripping performance that brings this timeless and provocative tale to life - an unmissable cultural event that delves into the heart of power, passion, and consequence.
Salome cast
- Herod, the tetrarch of Judea - Doron Tavori
- Herodias, his wife - Lena Fraifeld
- Salome, her daughter - Neta Roth
- Jokanaan, a prophet - Shir Sayag
- Cappadocian / a Jew - Lev Leib Levin
- Naaman, the executioner - Agam Ozalvo
- A soldier - Itay Tarhanov
- Young Syrian - Itamar Peres
- Tigellinus, Roman ambassador - Ruslan Barabanov
- Page of Herodias - Gary Nofin
- Nubian bartender - Nikita Oleinikov
- Pianist - Nir Knaan
Salome creatives
- Director - Maxim Didenko
- Co-producer - Len Blavatnik
- Book - Oscar Wilde